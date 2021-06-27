Carry Hits Market Capitalization of $39.95 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $39.95 million and $568,051.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

