carVertical Trading Down 19.2% This Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $109,019.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

