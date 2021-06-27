Cash Tech (CATE) Market Cap Tops $103,565.64

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded down 36.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Cash Tech has traded down 60.2% against the dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $103,565.64 and approximately $125,445.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

