Caspian Price Down 14% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $8,306.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00582895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037092 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

