Caspian Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $7,437.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00586678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.