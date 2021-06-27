Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce sales of $19.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.55 million and the lowest is $18.82 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $12.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,092,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,489 shares of company stock worth $18,467,842. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 0.42.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

