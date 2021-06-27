CBC.network (CBC) Price Hits $0.0465 on Top Exchanges

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. CBC.network has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $5,105.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00586727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036848 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

