CCUniverse (UVU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $13,870.09 and $4.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

