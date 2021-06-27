CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.77 on Friday. CDW has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at $63,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

