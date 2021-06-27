Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.76. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

