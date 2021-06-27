Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0256

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Celer Network has a market cap of $143.19 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

