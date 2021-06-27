Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

