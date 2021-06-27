CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.75 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

