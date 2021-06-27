Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.26% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Centogene has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Centogene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centogene by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 202,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

