CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of CEVA worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CEVA opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -219.71, a P/E/G ratio of 154.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.