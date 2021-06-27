Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1,809.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -159.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.