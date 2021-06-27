Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2,426.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after buying an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $113,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

CHGG stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

