Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Head to Head Contrast

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.41 $788.56 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20%

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.5%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

