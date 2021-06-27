Chi Gastoken Hits Market Capitalization of $216,117.38 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $216,117.38 and approximately $133,644.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

