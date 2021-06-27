Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,875 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.