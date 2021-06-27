Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,875 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.
Several analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Chimera Investment Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,875 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Shares of NYSE CIM
opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.