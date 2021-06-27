China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

SNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

