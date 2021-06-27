Chonk Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $34.97 or 0.00105307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $692.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.00580566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.