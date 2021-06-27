Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 4,859.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cimpress worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $106.70 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

