Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $168,660,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $133,216,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $90,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $60.31 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

