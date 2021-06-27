Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 13,393.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237,573 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.31% of GasLog worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GasLog in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in GasLog by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. GasLog Ltd. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.79%. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

