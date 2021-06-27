Citigroup Inc. Sells 103,708 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,192,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,937,867. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $25.93 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

