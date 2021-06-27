Citigroup Inc. Sells 119,797 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,797 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 171,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $2,045,629 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

NYSE:PWR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

