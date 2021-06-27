City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 523,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 150.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

