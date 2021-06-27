Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

