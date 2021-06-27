Clever DeFi Price Hits $1.53 on Major Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00004401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.07 or 1.00350729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

