Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.80% of Cloudflare worth $173,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,018,593 shares of company stock worth $84,734,578. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.