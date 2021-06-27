Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

