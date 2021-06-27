Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cognex reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,404,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89. Cognex has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

