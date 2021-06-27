Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.