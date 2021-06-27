Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

