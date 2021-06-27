Comparing Grid Dynamics (GDYN) & Its Rivals

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Grid Dynamics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -8.53% 3.61% 3.33% Grid Dynamics Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics’ competitors have a beta of -20.84, suggesting that their average share price is 2,184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grid Dynamics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics Competitors 2167 11372 21259 607 2.57

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Grid Dynamics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million -$12.60 million 127.36 Grid Dynamics Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 55.24

Grid Dynamics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grid Dynamics competitors beat Grid Dynamics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

