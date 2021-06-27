Comparing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.13%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -19.13% -36.59% -15.70% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.81 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.44 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,194.29 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

