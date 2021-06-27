Comparing PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get PhoneX alerts:

This table compares PhoneX and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -37.75% -26.87% -10.80%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PhoneX and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 79.65%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than PhoneX.

Risk and Volatility

PhoneX has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and Dolphin Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $67.72 million 0.31 -$4.67 million N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 3.11 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Dolphin Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PhoneX.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats PhoneX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.