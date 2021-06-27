Comparing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

16.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Usio shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Usio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Usio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A Usio $32.25 million 5.19 -$2.91 million ($0.23) -29.04

Usio has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Usio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Usio -7.36% -26.45% -4.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and Usio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Usio 0 1 2 0 2.67

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. Usio has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.63%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Usio.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Usio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc., a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Usio

Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company offers prepaid and incentive card issuance services; and operates a prepaid core-processing platform, as well as provides additional services, such as electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition, and printing and mailing services for various industry verticals, including utilities and financial institutions. It markets and sells ACH products and services primarily through resellers; and prepaid card program directly to government entities, corporations, and to consumers through the internet. The company was formerly known as Payment Data Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Usio, Inc. in June 2019. Usio, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.