Comparing The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The First of Long Island and Cadence Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 2 0 2.29

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.92%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 30.58% 10.81% 1.04% Cadence Bancorporation 30.35% 8.14% 0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The First of Long Island and Cadence Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.43 $41.20 million $1.80 11.64 Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.65 -$205.53 million $0.74 29.22

The First of Long Island has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadence Bancorporation. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats Cadence Bancorporation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, small business administration loans, commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as online mortgage origination, drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 46 branches, including 19 branches in Nassau, 17 in Suffolk, 6 in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, time, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, automobiles, and boat loans; and shared national credits. The company also offers debit and credit cards; wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services; employee health and liability, and workers' compensation insurance products and services; and treasury, payroll, human resources, payroll cards, treasury management, merchant, employee and payroll benefits, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 98 branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

