Compound Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $233.38 or 0.00699088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $110.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,313,780 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

