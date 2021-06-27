Compound Tops One Day Volume of $112.93 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $112.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $251.46 or 0.00729548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,314,336 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

