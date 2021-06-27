Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 63.7% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $34,314.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,045.17 or 1.00175640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00358719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00712521 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.00363738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052444 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,182,742 coins and its circulating supply is 11,616,197 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

