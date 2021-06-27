Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.57.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

