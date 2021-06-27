Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 151,245 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Continental Resources worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

