Contrasting Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Datable Technology and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Porch Group has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Datable Technology has a beta of -3.02, indicating that its share price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -129.81% N/A -144.17% Porch Group N/A -94.63% -27.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datable Technology and Porch Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.47 million 6.31 -$1.37 million N/A N/A Porch Group $73.22 million 25.11 -$54.03 million ($1.90) -10.06

Datable Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Porch Group beats Datable Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORMÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It operates in consumer Internet advertising sector. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

