Contrasting Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Gravity has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.7% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gravity and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 1 7 2 0 2.10

Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 81.56%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 17.60% 46.30% 31.29% Limelight Networks -17.63% -15.53% -8.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Limelight Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $344.25 million 2.12 $50.16 million N/A N/A Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.81 -$19.28 million ($0.14) -23.71

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks.

Summary

Gravity beats Limelight Networks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Sacred Blade; Dark Eden; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Action RO2: Spear of Odin; Tera Classic; the Lord; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3. In addition, the company offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 129 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

