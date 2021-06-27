Contrasting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) & Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.12% -21.00% Forte Biosciences N/A -123.97% -116.31%

94.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Forte Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$134.00 million ($3.04) -6.82 Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 12,047.54 -$46.49 million ($6.32) -5.64

Forte Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Forte Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Forte Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 144.41%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.68%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome. It is also developing setmelanotide, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

