CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,184 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of CoreLogic worth $64,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

