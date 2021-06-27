Corra.Finance (CORA) Trading 39% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $46,988.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.55 or 0.00021775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.07 or 1.00350729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

